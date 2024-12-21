Sachdeva slams Kejriwal over ‘Purvanchali insult’ claims, calls it part of his ‘poisonous’ politics

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal of playing regional politics and spreading poison among the public. He was responding to the former Delhi chief minister’s allegation that the BJP insulted Purvanchalis.

Speaking to IANS on this issue, Sachdeva said, "Kejriwal's comments about Purvanchalis are deeply offensive. It was Kejriwal who had once said that Biharis, who come to Delhi with just Rs 500 to travel by bus and train, get free medical treatment worth lakhs and overcrowd Delhi’s hospitals. This is an insult to the people from Purvanchal. People from all states, including Purvanchal, Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha live in Delhi. But Kejriwal is engaging in regional politics and spreading poison among the public because that is his nature."

Sachdeva also welcomed former AAP MLA Sukhbir Singh Dalal and Sardar Balbir Singh, a six-time member of the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee, who recently joined the BJP.

He stated, "Both are educators. Sukhbir Singh Dalal has said that despite serving as an MLA for five years, he could not do much for the villages because the Kejriwal government is an enemy of rural areas. Sardar Balbir Singh, a prominent figure in the Sikh community and a member of the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee, is a well-respected social figure. The BJP will benefit from their joining."

On the MCD order to check birth certificates to identify Bangladeshi children in Delhi schools, Sachdeva said, "Illegal immigrants entering Delhi pose a security threat. We recently exposed how the Delhi government is creating fake certificates and illegal Aadhaar cards. It’s possible they may also be issuing fake birth certificates. If an investigation is carried out, we will welcome it."

Commenting on the Delhi LG granting permission to the ED to file a case against Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, Sachdeva said, "Truth always prevails, and this was bound to happen. The liquor scam is a stain on Delhi, which Kejriwal has brought to the city. He orchestrated a plan to destroy and loot Delhi, taking commission and kickbacks through the liquor scam. He will eventually have to face the consequences and might end up in jail as the investigation progresses. Being out on bail doesn’t mean he’s innocent."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.