Rwanda's electoral body says ready to ensure smooth Senate election

Kigali, Aug 31 (IANS) Rwanda's National Electoral Commission (NEC) said on Friday that preparations for next month's Senate election have reached satisfactory levels.

Campaigns were launched earlier this week for candidates contesting for seats in Rwanda's Senate, the upper chamber of the parliament, ahead of the election scheduled for September 16-17.

A total of 32 candidates are vying for 26 seats in the Senate, with campaigns set to run until September 14

Speaking at a press conference in the Rwanda capital of Kigali, Oda Gasinzigwa, chairperson of the NEC, said the campaigns are well on course and urged members of the electoral college to massively take part in the election, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The election of senators is crucial because it ensures that Rwandans choose their representatives in the parliament. The electoral commission has mobilized all the requirements to ensure a smooth election," she said. "We encourage members of the electoral college to participate in large numbers so that we continue to strengthen the principle of democracy chosen by Rwandans."

The Rwandan Senate is composed of 14 lawmakers elected by electoral colleges in the City of Kigali, provinces, and higher learning institutions, eight Senators appointed by the president, and four from the National Consultative Forum of Political Organizations. Public and private universities each have one seat in the Senate.

The electoral college for the senators is composed of sector councilors in the districts while university representatives are elected by academic and research staff from public and private universities and other institutions of higher learning.

To be eligible to stand in the Senate election, one must have a minimum of 40 years and hold a university degree.

