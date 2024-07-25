Rwandan minister sacked over 'matters of accountability'

Kigali, July 25 (IANS) Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Thursday sacked Public Service and Labor Minister Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya over "matters of accountability under investigation," just over a month after her appointment.

A statement by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on behalf of President Kagame said Mujawamariya "has been dismissed from her position owing to matters of accountability under investigation."

Mujawamariya had served as minister of environment until June 12, when she was transferred to the public service ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

One of the longest serving public officials in government, Mujawamariya also served as minister of gender and family promotion from 2011 to 2013.

She also served as Rwanda's ambassador to Russia.

