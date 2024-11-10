Russia's gold reserves exceed $200 billion for first time

Moscow, Nov 10 (IANS) Russia's gold reserves hit a record high of $207.7 billion in October, according to the country's central bank.

The share of gold among Russia's international reserves rose to 32.9 per cent from 31.5 per cent last month, the highest since November 1999, when it was 34 per cent.

The highest proportion of gold was 56.9 per cent on January 1, 1993, while the lowest was 2.1 per cent in June 2007, reports Xinhua, quoting Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.

According to data from the Bank of Russia, the country's international reserves fell to $631.6 billion in October, down from $633.7 billion in September.

