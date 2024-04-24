Russian Deputy Defence Minister detained on bribery charges

Moscow, April 24 (IANS) Russian Deputy Defence Minister, Timur Ivanov, has been detained on suspected bribery charges, the Russian Investigative Committee said.

"Deputy Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, Timur Vadimovich Ivanov, has been detained on suspicion of committing a crime under Part 6 of Article 290 of the Criminal Code (taking a bribe)," the committee said on Tuesday on Telegram.

It added that necessary investigative actions are being carried out, without offering further details on the case, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the detention of Ivanov.

Ivanov was appointed Deputy Defence Minister in May 2016. In the position, he was in charge of organising property management, troop billeting, housing, and medical support for the armed forces, as well as overseeing procurement under the state defence order, according to TASS news agency.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.