Russian Defence Ministry claims recapture of village near Bakhmut

Moscow, May 22 (IANS/DPA) The Russian Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday that its troops have recaptured the village of Klishchiivka in eastern Ukraine.

Russian forces initially occupied the village near the key city of Bakhmut in early 2023, but it was liberated by Ukraine later that year during Kiev's counteroffensive.

Moscow said its troops gained control of Klishchiivka "as a result of offensive operations."

Ukrainian authorities had said earlier on Wednesday that the situation in the village was "under control."

Klischchiivka is the latest village to change hands for a third time during the conflict which began in February 2022.

