Russia vows to respond adequately if US closes visa centre

Moscow, June 23 (IANS) Russia will give an adequate response if the US closes Russia's visa centre, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"In case such measures are implemented, the Russian side will give an adequate response," the diplomat said on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told media that the US had notified the Russian side that both offices of the Russian visa centre in Washington and New York were closed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US was also depriving Russian diplomats' right of tax exemption in the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.