Russia visit 'clear manifestation' of prioritizing ties with Moscow: Kim Jong-un

Seoul, Sep 13 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that his trip to Russia for an expected meeting with his counterpart Vladimir Putin is a "clear manifestation" of the North prioritizing the strategic importance of their bilateral ties, Pyongyang's state media said Wednesday.

Kim's remarks came as the leaders are expected to meet for their first summit in four years in Russia to discuss a possible arms deal as they seek to strengthen military cooperation, Yonhap news agency reported.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) also confirmed that Kim arrived in the Russian border city of Khasan on Tuesday morning and left for his "destination" without specifying details.

It remains unknown exactly when and where Kim and Putin would hold a meeting, though some foreign media reports said the summit would likely take place Wednesday at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport in Amur Oblast.

