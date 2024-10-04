Russia says it captured strategic town in Donetsk region

Moscow, Oct 4 (IANS) Russia's armed forces have taken control of the town of Ugledar (or Vuhledar) in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"As a result of decisive actions by the Vostok (east) troop group, the settlement of Ugledar was liberated," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The town is considered strategically important for both Russian and Ukrainian forces due to its elevated position and location at the intersection of the eastern and southern fronts, making it significant for supply lines on both sides, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last month, Russian forces claimed to have taken control of eight settlements in the Donetsk region

