Russia regrets UNSC decision on probe into Nord Stream blasts: Spokesman

Moscow, March 29 (IANS) The Kremlin "regretted" the decision made by the UN Security Council (UNSC) to reject Russia's request for an independent investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline explosions.

"We believe that everyone should be interested in an objective investigation involving all interested parties, all those, who can shed some light on the commissioners and perpetrators of this terrorist act. We consider this extremely important," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by local media as saying.

Moscow "strongly regrets that its initiative was not adopted", Peskov said, adding Russia "will do anything in its power to ... initiate such an international investigation."

The UNSC on Monday rejected Russia's draft resolution that requested an international independent investigation into last year's Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions, Xinhua news agency reported.

In September 2022, a series of alleged bombings and subsequent underwater gas leaks occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The international community has since attempted to find the perpetrators and initiators of the attack.

