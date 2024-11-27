Russia imposes entry ban on 30 British nationals

Moscow, Nov 27 (IANS) The Russian Foreign Ministry has banned 30 British citizens from entering Russia's territory "in response to the hostile actions of the British side".

The sanction list includes members of Britain's political establishment, military blocs, high-tech companies as well as news outlets, said the Ministry on Tuesday in a statement.

British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and several other high-ranking officials are high on the list.

Russia is set to further expand the sanction list in response to the hostilities by the British authorities, according to the Ministry.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador to Russia and filed a protest after expelling a British diplomat over charges of espionage.

The British diplomat, identified as Wilkes Edward Prior, was accused of providing false information on his documents and carrying out espionage and sabotage activities, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

He must leave Russia within two days, the FSB said.

Moscow condemned London for allegedly fostering "aggressive anti-Russian rhetoric," imposing "illegitimate unilateral sanctions," and supporting what it called the "neo-Nazi Kyiv regime".

The UK government denounced the move and dismissed the accusations as "malicious and baseless," vowing to respond in due course.

"This is not the first time that Russia has made malicious and baseless accusations against our staff. We will respond in due course," said a spokesperson for the Foreign Office.

