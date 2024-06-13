Russia fires missiles, drones at Ukraine

Kiev, June 13 (IANS) Powerful explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital and other cities across the country as Russia launched an attack with missiles and drones, Ukrainian authorities and media outlets reported.

Russian forces fired 24 Shahed combat drones, four cruise missiles from Tu-95MC bombers, an aeroballistic missile Kinzhal and a ballistic missile Iskander-M at Ukraine during the attack, said the Ukrainian Air Force on Wednesday.

All the projectiles, except for the Iskander-M missile, were shot down, the Air Force said in a post on Telegram, adding that the air defence was operating in the six regions in central, southern, northern and eastern Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the Kiev region, a man was injured by the debris of the intercepted missile and a fire erupted in an industrial enterprise following the attack, which also caused damage to a petrol station and a private house, said the Kiev Regional Military Administration.

In the central Dnipropetrovsk region, three people were hurt and nine private houses were damaged, regional governor Sergii Lysak said on Telegram.

