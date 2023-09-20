Russia Embassy dismisses reports on military deal between Moscow, Pyongyang

Seoul, Sep 20 (IANS) The Russian Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday denied reports that Moscow and Pyongyang discussed military cooperation at last week's bilateral summit.

Russian Ambassador Andrey Kulik was summoned Seoul's foreign ministry on Tuesday over Moscow's alleged discussions of military cooperation with Pyongyang during the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Yonhap news agency reported.

First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin called for Moscow to comply with UN Security Council resolutions related to North Korea and immediately end moves to seek military ties with Pyongyang, the ministry said.

The embassy said it "directly informed our Korean partners that the speculations circulated by American and South Korean media on this topic are unfounded."

The embassy stressed Russia "consistently adheres to all the international commitments it has undertaken, including those related to the development of mutually beneficial relations with our good neighbour and long-standing partner, North Korea."

