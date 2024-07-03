Russia declares Romanian diplomat persona non-grata in tit-for-tat move
Moscow, July 3 (IANS) The Russian Foreign Ministry has declared a diplomat working at the Romanian Embassy in Moscow persona non grata, according to a Ministry statement issued on Wednesday.
Romanian Ambassador to Russia Cristian Istrate was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday and "handed a note declaring a staff member of the Romanian Embassy persona non grata", the statement said.
It added that the move was taken in response to Romania's recent decision to declare a Russian embassy worker persona non grata, reported Xinhua news agency.
The Romanian Foreign Ministry declared a diplomat working at the Russian Embassy in Bucharest persona non grata on May 24 for "actions that contradict the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations".
