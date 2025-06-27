RPL Season 1: Hyderabad Heroes bag top spot on points table; Mumbai Dreamers finish with a win

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) The Hyderabad Heroes, one of the most exciting teams in the tournament, finished atop the points table at the end of the league stage of Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex here on Friday. The Mumbai Dreamers, too, had a memorable final day of the league stage of the competition, as they ended on a high with a comprehensive win against the Bengaluru Bravehearts.

In the semifinals of RPL Season 1 on Saturday, the Hyderabad Heroes will play Delhi Redz, whilst the Chennai Bulls have on their agenda the Bengaluru Bravehearts.

In the opening game of the day, the Hyderabad Heroes put on a fantastic show as they closed out their campaign in this phase of the tournament with a resounding 31-7 win. The Hyderabad Heroes started at lightning speed and got their points tally moving in the first minute itself.

Sukumar Hembrom turned on the afterburners for his try, and Terio Tamani converted with ease. The Delhi Redz, stunned initially, though bounced back through a Penalty Try.

The Heroes were in the mood to put on a show, and before the first half ended, Terio Tamani set up Sambit Pradhan with a delightful move. Pradhan went over the line, and soon after, Joji Nasova crossed over too, and Tamani converted both attempts. At half-time, the Heroes led 21-7.

It was more domination from the Heroes after the break as Lautaro Velez registered a comfortable try, extending the lead by five more points. In the final quarter, Manuel Moreno added another try and put the seal on the win.

In the second game of the day, the Mumbai Dreamers’ fans were well and truly in dreamland, as the team turned up the style and defeated the Bengaluru Bravehearts by a scoreline of 26-14.

The Bengaluru Bravehearts benefited early on from an error by the Mumbai Dreamers and got going with a try by Philip Wokorach, after which Akuila Rokolisoa converted as well. That, though, stung the Dreamers. James Turner and Vuiviwa Naduvalo responded with two super tries, while Akash Balmiki converted on both occasions.

Elias Hancock added five more to the cause just before half-time, and the Dreamers went into the break with a 19-7 lead. After the break, Akuila Rokolisoa reduced the deficit by seven points for the Bravehearts, but the Dreamers were still in control.

Before the final whistle, Turner scored another try and Akash Balmiki polished off the conversion. Eventually, the Dreamers got their first win in their final game of the tournament.

