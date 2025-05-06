Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu announces resignation

Bucharest, May 6 (IANS) Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced his resignation at the headquarters of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The announcement comes as Romania's ruling PSD declared its decision to withdraw from the governing coalition.

"One of the two objectives of the governing coalition was not achieved, which means that the governing coalition lacks legitimacy - at least in its current composition," Ciolacu said on Monday, referencing the fallout after the first round of Romania's presidential election rerun on Sunday.

Crin Antonescu, the presidential candidate representing the governing coalition, failed to secure a spot in the second-round runoff scheduled for May 18, according to Xinhua news agency.

While the transition is underway, Social Democratic Party ministers will remain in their positions temporarily as discussions continue with coalition partners - the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) - to establish interim governance arrangements, according to Ciolacu.

Interim President Ilie Bolojan formally acknowledged Ciolacu's resignation on Monday.

According to a statement from the Presidential Administration, an interim Prime Minister will be appointed on Tuesday.

The interim cabinet may remain in place for up to 45 days, during which a new government must be formed. During this period, the interim cabinet is authorised only to manage routine public affairs until the newly appointed government members are sworn in.

The outgoing coalition, established in December 2024, comprised the Social Democratic Party, National Liberal Party, UDMR, and representatives of Romania's national minorities.

