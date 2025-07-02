RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav's wife alleges threat to his life in Bhagalpur jail

Patna, July 2 (IANS) Rinku Devi, the wife of RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav, who is currently lodged in Bhagalpur jail, met Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav and submitted a written complaint alleging inhuman treatment and a conspiracy to kill her husband.

Rinku Devi met the Speaker at his official residence on Strand Road in Patna, where she claimed that despite being an elected MLA, her husband is being kept in solitary confinement in jail and subjected to "mental and physical torture" while being denied medical treatment.

She further alleged that there was a conspiracy to kill him during his transit from jail to court.

"Police officers are plotting to kill him while taking him from jail to court. If I take the name of the officer, they will kill me and my children too," Rinku Devi told the Speaker.

She also alleged that around 300 policemen forcibly entered her house at midnight, scaling the walls to threaten her, despite several male family members already being in judicial custody.

It is noteworthy that MLA from Danapur, Ritlal Yadav, had recently gone on a hunger strike in Bhagalpur Camp Jail.

On Monday evening, doctors at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital persuaded him to end his fast and provided him with light food after his blood pressure and sugar levels dropped significantly.

The MLA was not previously a patient with these conditions, but his health deteriorated due to the hunger strike.

The MLA is currently being kept in the prisoner ward of the hospital under strict security. During his transfer from jail to hospital, altercations reportedly occurred between him and the police.

Following these developments, Rinku Devi alleged: "Today, an attempt was made to kill the RJD MLA of Danapur, Ritlal Yadav, in Bhagalpur jail using government machinery. I have been repeatedly saying that my husband's life is in danger, whether he is inside or outside the jail. This is a big conspiracy and a high-ranking officer in the Bihar government is behind it, under whose orders all this is happening."

She further claimed that individuals attempting to meet Ritlal Yadav are being implicated in cases to isolate him further.

