RG Kar rape-murder: IMA calls 24-hour nationwide medical shutdown on Aug 17

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday declared a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of medical services starting 6 a.m. on Saturday till 6 a.m. on Sunday in protest against the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The withdrawal of services will affect non-essential medical services, including routine OPDs and elective surgeries. However, essential services, including casualty departments, will continue to function normally.

In a statement issued by its National President R.V. Asokan, the IMA expressed its concerns over the handling of the case by the medical college authorities and the Kolkata Police, leading to protests by the medical fraternity across the country.

"Subsequent to the brutal crime at the R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata and the hooliganism unleashed on the protesting students on the eve of Independence Day, the Indian Medical Association declares nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday for 24 hours.

"All essential services will be maintained. Casualties will be manned. Routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted. The withdrawal is across all the sectors wherever modern medicine doctors are providing service. IMA requires the sympathy of the nation with the just cause of its doctors," the statement read.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court asked the state police to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while expressing discontent with the probe conducted so far, the IMA said.

"They also flagged the possibility of destruction of evidence if the state police continued with the investigation. On August 15, the hospital was vandalised by a large crowd which destroyed various sections. The medical students who were on protest were attacked as well.

"Doctors, especially women, are vulnerable to violence because of the nature of the profession. It is for the authorities to provide for the safety of doctors inside hospitals and campuses. Both physical assaults and crimes are results of indifference and insensitivity of the concerned authorities to the needs of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers." the IMA said in the statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), a key doctors' body in the country, announced to resume its strike in protest against the R.G. Kar incident with "renewed resolve", just two days after it decided to call it off.

In a statement issued on Thursday, FORDA said, "In light of the recent troubling events at R.G. Kar Medical College, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association addresses our colleagues, the medical community, and the public with renewed resolve... We acknowledge that our earlier decision to call off the strike, made in good faith based on assurances from the Ministry, has caused distress and disappointment within our community. We accept responsibility for this and understand the widespread discontent it has caused.

"The events that have unfolded since, particularly the violence last night, have shocked and anguished us all. This represents a dark chapter for our profession. We strongly condemn the Union Ministry and state government for their failure to honour their commitments and ensure the safety of healthcare professionals during this crisis."

