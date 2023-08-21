Recent political scandals will not delay leadership renewal: Singapore's PM

Singapore, Aug 21 (IANS) Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has stressed that the leadership renewal is on track and recent scandals involving political figures will not delay his timetable.

Lee made the remarks while delivering a speech at the city-state's National Day Rally on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

In July, Singapore's Transport Minister S. Iswaran was under investigation for corruption suspects, while Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and a parliament member resigned over their affairs.

The Prime Minister vowed to deal with the cases thoroughly and transparently.

Recounting his plan to hand over the power in 2022, but disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Lee noted that his succession plans are back on track as the pandemic shadow fades.

Lee added that his task is to support the country's fourth-generation leadership team and expressed his confidence in Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The Prime Minister also called on Singaporean people to support Wong and his governing team.

During his speech, Lee promised measures to improve people's well-being, including a 7 billion Singapore dollars (over $5 billion) package to support low and middle-income people born before 1973, fair and affordable policies for public flats, and building aged-friendly communities.

