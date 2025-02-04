Real Madrid preparing for ‘emergency’ with injuries to Rudiger and Alaba, says Ancelotti

Madrid, Feb 4 (IANS) Carlos Ancelotti has labelled the injuries to Real Madrid defenders David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger as an ‘emergency’ ahead of their upcoming difficult fixture schedule.

David Alaba, who recently returned from injury, has been diagnosed with an adductor injury in his left leg which will rule him out for a few weeks.

Rudiger on the other hand has been the side’s anchor this season but was forced to come off the pitch just 15 minutes into Real Madrid's 0–1 defeat to Espanyol on February 1. He has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his right leg. The club did not give a timeline for the defender's return, but he is expected to miss two-to-three weeks,

‘’Unfortunately, we have lost two important players in the last two days. It's something we obviously didn't foresee because Alaba was ready to start playing. He was going to play tomorrow because he was feeling good. Just as we didn't foresee the injury to Rudiger.

“It's an emergency moment that we have to put up with. There are minor problems that delay Alaba's return to 15 or 20 days and Rudiger's as well. We'll hold out with the players we have. Jacobo, who has been injured for a long time, is coming back and he can also contribute," said Ancelotti in the press conference.

Madrid will be travelling to the Estadio Municipal de Butarque to face CD Leganes in the quarter-final of the Copa Del Rey. Los Blancos have to maintain fitness and make a quick recovery as they host a Madrid Derby on the weekend.

The following mid-week also brings the heavyweight UEFA Champions League first leg clash against Manchester City.

"What I have to think about is how to approach things with the emergencies we have. We had emergencies last year. What we have to do is manage the situation we have well because we're going to be missing two very important players. We managed it well last year.

“The young players have a chance to show their quality. We trust, as we trusted Asencio when he came on against Osasuna. We're going to trust Jacobo. He has a great opportunity and in times of difficulty we will put him on," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.