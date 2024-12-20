Ravi’s ‘reprehensible’ remarks: BJP MLC treated like terrorist by police, says party’s Karnataka unit

Belagavi, Dec 20 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Saturday lambasted state administration as well as police for the ill-treatment and arrest of MLC C.T. Ravi over ‘derogatory’ remarks against Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar.

R Ashoka, the leader of Opposition, addressing the media, stated that Ravi was treated like a terrorist by the police.

Lashing out at the state govt, he said, “If a representative of people is treated in this manner, imagine the plight of BJP party workers and Hindu activists under the Congress government. A mini–Pakistan is created out of Karnataka state.”

He further alleged that the police department has turned into a puppet at the hands of the state government.

“Throughout the night, the police have taken C.T. Ravi to 10 taluks and tortured him. He was beaten by the police. The government has done an unpardonable crime,” he further charged.

“The decision on C.T. Ravi using foul language has already been given by the Chairman of the council. He has clearly stated that there is no record of it,” Ashoka stated.

Issuing a warning of sorts, he said that there will be a change of power soon and the same scenes are going to be repeated in the state.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar lashed out at CT Ravi for derogatory term and dubbed him a ‘serial abuser’.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, he said, “This is not the first time that C. T. Ravi is foul mouthing someone. We all know the abusive words he used against CM Siddaramaiah in the past.”

Asked about C T Ravi’s arrest, he said, “In the past he had addressed CM Siddaramaiah as Sidramulla Khan. He has been foul mouthing our leaders. Is this the culture of Chikkamagaluru? Is it India’s culture? Or is it BJP’s culture? I haven’t seen such a culture in Chikkamagaluru district. He must be the only person from the district with such unscrupulous culture.”

“There was a discussion in the House on Union Home Minister insulting Dr B R Ambedkar. C. T. Ravi interfered and called Rahul Gandhi a ‘drug addict’. When Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar jumped in to defend her party leader, he called her ‘pro******e’ several times. Is it wrong on our part to defend our leaders like the BJP leaders do for their leaders? Can he use such a derogatory word,” he questioned.

“He used the word 12 times. The media must take this up seriously. If you don’t have the evidence, I will share it with you. This incident happened when I came to the Legislative Assembly after finishing proceedings in the Legislative Council,” he explained.

Asked if the Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti could have taken action if there was evidence, he said, “He is a senior leader and I have respect for him, but his move in this case is disappointing. He must protect everyone in the House irrespective of the party line. He should have investigated it. If Lakshmi Hebbalkar was wrong, he should have called her out. But it is not correct that he called both of them and took a statement.”

