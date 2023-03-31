Ram Navami clashes: Bengal Guv summons chief secy after call from Shah

Kolkata, March 31 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose sprang into action on Friday regarding the clashes in Howrah district on Thursday over a Ram Navami procession after receiving a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on this count.

Raj Bhavan sources said that after receiving the call from the Home Minister, the Governor summoned the Chief Secretary, H.K. Dwivedi, and Home Secretary, B.P. Gopalika, to the Governor House on Friday evening.

The sources said that during his meeting with the two top bureaucrats of the state, Bose sought details of the prevailing situation in Howrah and actions taken by the police to restore normalcy in the troubled areas.

The sources also said that there is a possibility that the Governor might also visit the troubled areas. However, there was no confirmation about the timing of his visit.

As per the latest information available, a large contingent of police have already been deployed in the troubled pockets of Howrah district who are conducting flag- marches and frequent patrolling for the purpose of area domination.

Frequent announcements are also being made asking the people to avoid any kind of gathering in the area, cautioning them of legal actions in case of any violation on this count.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.