Rajouri honours martyrs with opening of Balidan Stambh

Jammu, April 14 (IANS) In a moving ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, on Friday inaugurated the Balidan Stambh dedicated to the memory of all those who made the supreme sacrifice for the liberation of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

The monument stands as a symbol of the undying spirit and valour of the bravehearts who laid down their lives to defend the honour and dignity of the land.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by eminent personalities and representatives from the local community.

Speaking on the occasion, Kundal praised the sacrifices of the bravehearts who gave their lives for the liberation of Rajouri, emphasising that the Balidan Stambh will not only serve as a symbol of their bravery, but also as a reminder of the importance of valuing and protecting the freedom of the people.

He added that the monument would inspire people to emulate the courage and selflessness shown by the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the greater good. Kundal also urged everyone to work towards building a stronger, more united Rajouri that upholds the values of peace, harmony and inclusiveness.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.