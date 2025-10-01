Rajnath Singh lauds DAD's 'silent yet crucial' role during Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday lauded the “silent, yet crucial role of Defence Accounts Department (DAD)” during the Operation Sindoor, which ensured “efficient resource utilisation, financial management and war preparedness”.

Speaking during the celebrations of the 278th Foundation Day of the DAD in New Delhi, the Defence Minister commended the Department for its historic legacy and its continuing role as the financial backbone of India’s Armed Forces.

He described DAD as an institution that “not only ensures fiscal prudence and transparency but also strengthens operational readiness by enabling timely availability of resources to the Services”.

“The DAD is not just an accounting organisation; it is an enabler that ensures the smooth functioning of the nation’s economic cycle. It is the invisible bridge that connects finance and the Armed Forces. Behind the valour of our soldiers lies your silent but decisive contribution,” highlighted the Union Minister.

Lauding DAD for embracing modern technology under the Digital India initiative, he highlighted the success of the e-Raksha Awaas project, the upgradation of NIDHI 1.0 to NIDHI 2.0, and the ongoing transition to TULIP 2.0, which will enhance efficiency in financial processes.

Acknowledging the increasing complexity of modern, technology-driven warfare, the Union Minister called for a renewed push towards defence R&D.

“In today’s warfare, new technologies have often been the surprise element. They are the outcome of years of research and development. This makes it imperative for us to create an innovative ecosystem that supports R&D in defence,” he highlighted.

Drawing attention to the government’s emphasis on jointness and integration among the Tri-Services, he urged the DAD to act as a financial enabler of this process.

“You are one of the few institutions that has a presence from the grassroots level to the headquarters of all three services. I call upon you to work closely with the Services and explore how you can further jointness and integration through financial processes. This will yield positive results for our Tri-Services synergy,” he underscored.

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