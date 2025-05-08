Rajasthan: Leaves of all medical staff cancelled, control room activated

Jaipur, May 8 (IANS) Amid heightened concerns over potential tension in the India-Pakistan border areas, the Rajasthan Department of Medicine and Health has taken major precautionary steps, cancelling all leaves for doctors, nursing, and paramedical staff with immediate effect, an official said on Thursday.

Additionally, officials have been deployed in the state-level control room to ensure readiness and effective response.

Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, Gayatri Rathore, stated that the department has issued comprehensive instructions for disaster management preparedness, especially concerning the border and vulnerable districts.

Eight officers and staff have been assigned to the state-level control room (0141-2225624), located at the Directorate of Medicine and Health.

These officers will coordinate with Chief Medical and Health Officers (CMHOs) in the Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions to oversee the availability of resources such as personnel, blood, medicines, testing kits, equipment, operation theatres, ICUs, and ambulances.

Dr. Ravi Prakash Sharma, Director of Public Health, informed that Dr. Praveen Aswal, Additional Director of Rural Health, will head the control room. Support staff from various departments will assist in continuous monitoring and coordination to maintain health infrastructure and readiness.

Instructions have also been issued to CMHOs of 12 border districts -- Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jaisalmer, Jalor, Sirohi, Pali, Barmer, Balotra, Jodhpur, and Phalodi -- to ensure round-the-clock preparedness in all medical institutions.

This includes cancelling staff leave, setting up 24-hour district control rooms, and compiling lists of vulnerable individuals such as pregnant women, the elderly, disabled, and chronically ill patients through ASHA workers, ANMs, and CHOs.

Furthermore, CMHOs are instructed to ensure full availability of medicines, testing supplies, and functioning medical equipment. Blood banks -- both government and private -- must maintain adequate stock.

Ambulances are required to be fully equipped with oxygen and life-saving equipment. Private hospitals and laboratories are to be identified and prepared to assist if needed. Immediate training in first aid and emergency response must also be conducted for home guards, police, civil defense, NCC cadets, and scouts in the respective districts.

