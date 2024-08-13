Rajasthan CM conducts aerial survey of rain-affected areas

Jaipur, Aug 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the areas affected by heavy rains in Karauli, Dausa and Bharatpur districts and took stock of the situation.

The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of Lavan, Rahuvas, Nirjharna, Lalsot in Dausa district, Karauli, Sapotra, Hindaun City in Karauli district and other areas in Bharatpur district to take stock of the waterlogging and damage caused by heavy rains.

He directed the officials that the affected people in the waterlogged areas should not face a shortage of essential items including drinking water, food items, milk, and medical facilities.

He instructed the officials to find a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging in Karauli and Hindaun city while taking information about the disaster relief and rescue operations done so far.

He asked the officials to repair the damaged roads in the heavy rain-affected areas and to streamline the power supply.

Sharma also inquired about the drainage system in waterlogged residential areas and directed that the general public should be prohibited from going near water bodies during heavy rainfall.

Chief Minister also condoled the family of seven youths who lost their lives after getting drowned in Srinagar village of Bayana subdivision in Bharatpur.

He said that this is a very unfortunate incident and the state government is with the family members in this hour of grief.

The state government has given assistance of Rs 4 lakh each from the SDRF fund to the family members of each deceased.

The Chief Minister directed the District Collector to provide the benefits of government schemes to the dependents of the deceased as per their eligibility and to get their issues resolved.

