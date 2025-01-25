R-Day: Special service medals awarded to Gujarat Police personnel

Gandhinagar, Jan 25 (IANS) On the eve of Republic Day, the Gujarat government honoured 11 police personnel for their exemplary service in maintaining law and order across the state.

The Police Medals were awarded during a formal ceremony, where Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel personally conferred the awards, emphasising the ‘commitment and dedication of Gujarat’s police force in ensuring public safety’.

A total of two Special Service Medals (PSM) and nine Commendable Service Medals (MSM) were presented to officers and personnel who demonstrated exceptional performance in their respective roles.

The Special Service Medals, recognising outstanding contributions to policing, were awarded to BrijeshKumar Jha, IPS, currently serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police for Rajkot City, and Digvijaysinh Chudasama, IPS, the Dy Superintendent of Police at the Police Commissioner’s Office in Gandhinagar.

Both officers have been praised for their leadership, operational efficiency, and unwavering dedication to duty, making significant strides in enhancing the safety and security of the state’s citizens.

The Commendable Service Medals were conferred upon a distinguished group of officers and personnel, including Nilesh Jajadia, IPS, Police Superintendent of the Junagadh Division, and Charag Kordiya, IPS, Police Superintendent of the Border Division in Kutch.

Their roles in managing complex security scenarios in their regions have been critical to maintaining peace and stability.

Ashok Kumar Ramabhai Pandor, Dy Superintendent of Police in Mehsana, and Devadas Bhikabhai Barad, Dy Superintendent of Police in Narmada were also recognised for their diligent efforts in handling law enforcement challenges in remote areas.

Other recipients of the Commendable Service Medal included Babu Patel, Sub Inspector with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in Ahmedabad, who has played a key role in countering threats to the state’s security.

Hiren Kumar Balram Varma, Assistant Sub-Inspector at the Ahmedabad Police Headquarters, and Hemant Kumar Mahesh Kumar Modi, Constable in the Ahmedabad City Police, were honoured for their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens.

Mukesh Kumar Anandprakash Negi, AIO at the Police Commissioner’s Office in Gandhinagar, was recognised for his diligence in managing administrative responsibilities and maintaining operational efficiency in his office.

Surendrasinh Dalipsinh Yadav, Constable at the Police Headquarters in Gandhinagar, was also awarded for his exemplary service in maintaining law and order.

The Chief of Gujarat Police, Vikas Sahai, expressed his pride in the recipients, highlighting the importance of their roles in shaping the future of law enforcement in the state. He stated that these awards serve not only as recognition of the officers' hard work but also as a motivation for others to follow in their footsteps.

