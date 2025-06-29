Quality education, health, and communication key priorities of BJP govt: Tripura CM

Agartala, June 29 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that the development of quality education, health services and enhancement of communication systems are the priority areas of the BJP government, and there has been a huge improvement in all the sectors in the state since BJP government came to power in 2018.

Inaugurating and laying the foundation of 33 projects at a cost of Rs 42.46 crore in Ganganagar in Dhalai district, the Chief Minister said that initiatives have been taken to strengthen the infrastructure in district hospitals to improve health services, and so far this year alone, projects worth about Rs 674 crore either have been inaugurated or laid the foundation stone.

Before the start of the event, Chief Minister Saha, along with other leaders and officials, listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

“We eagerly wait to listen to the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on the last Sunday of every month. PM Modi is showing how to rise above politics and connect with the people through this program. On Sunday, in the 123rd episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he spoke on various important issues. With the PM's dedicated efforts, yoga practice has now gained acceptance across the world,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister, through the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, has been trying to unite the whole of India. Giving importance to women's empowerment, the Prime Minister said that everyone should be physically fit and healthy, said Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio.

Quoting the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said that everyone should have to work for the people.

“Therefore, the BJP-led government is working to maintain the continuity of development. The double-engine government is working to maintain the happiness of the people and to deliver the benefits of people-oriented projects to the last person,” he said.

“The Prime Minister has given us a HIRA (Highway, Internet, Railways and Airways) model of development. For this, there has been tremendous progress in the state in the fields of national highways, internet, railways, and airways. Along with this, we have to take development forward by utilising our own resources,” he said.

He further said that health services are being tremendously improved in the state.

“The number of MBBS seats in the state's three medical colleges has increased to 400. The number of seats in the state's dental college has also increased to 63,” said Saha, who is a dental surgeon.

The Chief Minister said that various initiatives have already been taken to strengthen district and sub-district hospitals and health centres, so that people can get better medical services from their respective places.

