Quake-hit Vanuatu holds snap election

Suva, Jan 16 (IANS) Voters are heading to the polls for the snap election of Vanuatu, despite the turbulence of a severe earthquake one month ago.

Thursday has been declared a public holiday in the Pacific island nation, when roughly 315,000 registered voters across 18 constituencies will have the chance to elect the country's next 52 Members of Parliament (MPs).

The Vanuatu Electoral Commission (VEC) has declared 202 eligible candidates for this election, with 265 polling stations open for voting.

Polling stations will close at 4.30 p.m. local time.

Principal Electoral Officer Guilain Malessas said an unofficial count will be conducted at all polling stations before ballot boxes are transported back to the capital Port Vila for the official tally.

According to parliamentary standing orders, the first sitting of the new Parliament must be called within 21 days of the official election results being declared, Xinhua news agency reported.

The snap election was called last November when the opposition tried to oust the government with a motion of no confidence, and President Nikenike Vurobaravu dissolved the Parliament at the request of ministers.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Port Vila on December 17, 2024, leaving at least 14 people dead and more than 200 injured.

The Central Business District of Port Vila remains closed because most of the buildings affected by the earthquake are still considered unsafe and classified as risk zones.

On January 11, the Australian government announced additional humanitarian assistance for Vanuatu following December's deadly earthquake.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy announced a 10 million Australian dollar ($6.1 million) package on Saturday to support the restoration of essential services and infrastructure in Vanuatu.

They said in a joint statement that the package would focus on education, health, and transport and would be delivered through local systems and partners.

It built on the Australian government's initial commitment of seven million Australian dollars ($4.3 million) of practical humanitarian assistance for the initial earthquake response.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.