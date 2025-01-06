Qatari PM meets Syrian delegation on ties, latest developments

Doha, Jan 6 (IANS) Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, met with a high-level Syrian delegation led by interim Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shaibani, to discuss bilateral ties and the latest developments in Syria.

The delegation included Syria's Minister of Defence, Marhaf Abu Qasra, and the Head of the Intelligence Service, Anas Khattab, according to a statement from the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen it, the latest developments in Syria, Qatar's humanitarian assistance, among other issues concerning mutual interests, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Qatari Prime Minister reaffirmed his country's unwavering stance in supporting Syria's unity, sovereignty, and independence, highlighting the importance of fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people.

For his part, Al-Shaibani praised Qatar's prominent role in supporting the Syrian people, noting that Qatar would be a key partner in the peace phase.

On December 21, 2024, Qatar reopened its embassy in Damascus, Syria, becoming the second country to do so after the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government. This marked the first time in 13 years that Qatar's national flag was raised over the embassy building.

A military coalition led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a major offensive from northern Syria on November 27, 2024, capturing Damascus and overthrowing al-Assad's government within 12 days.

On Friday, in a post on social media platform X following his return from a two-day trip to Saudi Arabia, al-Shaibani announced the plan to visit Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan in the coming week, in an effort to bolster Syria's stability, security, and economic recovery.

