Putin receives reports from military day and night: Russian presidential spokesman

Moscow, Aug 31 (IANS) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin receives reports from the military several times a day - both during the day and at night.

"Several times a day, or as needed, day and night, the president receives reports from the military. This is his role as Supreme Commander-in-Chief," Peskov said during 'Moscow. Kremlin. Putin' programme, as per the state-owned TASS news agency.

The Russian presidential press secretary also told state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin that Putin keeps all social issues "in areas where the situation is difficult under personal control".

He mentioned that the head of State communicates with regional leaders and department heads on these issues on a daily and sometimes hourly basis.

"In areas where the situation is acute, the president keeps all issues related to social security under his personal control. These are daily or hourly contacts with regional leaders, with heads of social departments, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, law enforcement agencies, and construction workers," Peskov said.

He added that among the president's areas of focus is "concern for people - how the work of temporary accommodation centres is organised, where exactly people have arrived, where they are being housed, where children will go to study..."

Such intense work, said Peskov, along with the continuous receipt of reports from the military, "occurs throughout the day, and this all happens daily".

"And in addition to this, there is also work with documents. We are talking about substantive documents - which need to be thoughtfully read before signing," he added.

The documents include the decrees and lists of instructions from the head of State.

"If you imagine the entire volume, then sometimes even a day [for work] is not enough. And, then there are regional trips and everything else," stated the Kremlin spokesperson.

On Friday, Putin received reports from the heads of three regions, including the acting governors of Khabarovsk Krai, Vologda and Samara Oblasts.

