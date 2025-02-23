Putin lauds Russian soldiers in Ukraine for defending 'national interest'

Moscow, Feb 23 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that his armed forces in Ukraine are protecting "national interests", and pledged "unchanged" determination to strengthen the nation's military in the changing world order.

This came against the backdrop of the third anniversary of Russia's war against Ukraine, which is on February 24.

"Today, at the risk of their lives and with courage, they (soldiers) are resolutely defending their homeland, national interests and Russia's future," Putin said in a video released by the Kremlin on Russia's Defenders of the Fatherland Day.

"We will continue to improve the combat capabilities of the army and navy, their combat readiness as an essential component of Russia's security and guarantee of its present and future sovereignty," he said, according to a report in the nation's leading daily, The Moscow Times.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov this week held talks in Riyadh with a United States delegation represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff in a bid to improve their ties and negotiate talks to resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Russia stated that both sides exchanged views on the situation surrounding Ukraine and reiterated their mutual commitment to settle the conflict.

According to the release, the Russian side emphasised the importance of eliminating the root causes of the conflict, creating proper conditions for achieving lasting and enduring peace, and ensuring the security and legitimate interests of all countries in the region.

An agreement was reached to continue joint work in this area through special envoys to be appointed in the near future.

Recently, while speaking to the media, President Putin said, "The recent talks between Russia and the US in Riyadh was a development towards restoring Russian-US relations and building of trust between the two countries."

He further stated that it is impossible to solve many issues, including the Ukrainian crisis, without increasing trust between Russia and the United States. He emphasised that the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine is Russia's priority, as reported by the country's leading news agency, TASS.

