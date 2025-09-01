Putin lauds India's efforts in resolving Ukraine conflict

Tianjin, Sep 1 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he "highly valued" the contributions of India and other strategic partners in facilitating a resolution to the Ukrainian conflict.

"We highly value the efforts and proposals of China, India and our other strategic partners, aimed at facilitating the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Putin said, speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

The Russian President also mentioned that "understandings" he reached with US President Donald Trump at a summit in August opened a path to peace in Ukraine.

"The understandings reached at the recent Russian-American summit in Alaska, I hope, are also moving in this direction, opening the way to peace in Ukraine," Putin said, speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Earlier in the day, on the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi posted a photo with Russian President Putin, where the two leaders were seen shaking hands and hugging.

Sharing the picture on X, PM Modi wrote, "Always a delight to meet President Putin!"

PM Modi has consistently reiterated India's position for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and New Delhi's support for all efforts in this regard.

Quite significantly, just as he arrived in China from Japan on Saturday, PM Modi received a call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, informing him about the negotiations with US President Donald Trump in Washington involving European leaders.

According to Zelensky, during the "productive, important conversation", India said that it is ready to make the necessary efforts and "convey the appropriate signal to Russia" and other leaders during meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

PM Modi shared that he exchanged views with Zelensky on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability.

"India extends full support to all efforts in this direction," he posted on X.

On August 18, Putin had dialled Prime Minister Modi, sharing his assessment of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

PM Modi welcomed the summit meeting in Alaska between the US President and his Russian counterpart.

