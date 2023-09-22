Punjab to introduce AI to enhance police efficiency: Mann

Jalandhar, Sep 22 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the government will soon introduce the technique of artificial intelligence (AI) for enhancing the efficiency of Punjab Police to make it a front ranking force in the country.

Addressing the gathering during the passing-out parade of 2,999 constables here, the Chief Minister envisioned that this initiative will go a long way in further improving the policing in the state.

He said the decision aims at making Punjab a frontrunner in the usage of AI, thereby maintaining law and order in the state.

Mann said this will act as a milestone in equipping the police force with best practices and developing it on scientific lines.

The Chief Minister said being a border state a number of forces inimical to the state have been chalking out nefarious designs to disturb hard earned peace of state but Punjab Police has always foiled such attempts.

He said to further overcome major challenges faced by the state it is imperative that the police force is updated as per advanced requirements in the field of investigation, science and technology.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Punjab will be soon joining hands with multinational Google to update the police on modern lines.

He said a comprehensive blueprint has been already prepared in this regard and the formal agreement will be signed soon.

Mann said it will help enhance the efficiency of Punjab Police to tackle any sort of unforeseen challenge in the state.

The Chief Minister said to check the fatality rate due to road accidents on one hand and to streamline the movement of traffic on roads on the other, the government has launched Sadak Surakhya Force.

He said the first-of-its-kind specialised force will act as a pivotal to save several precious lives that are lost in road accidents daily in Punjab.

