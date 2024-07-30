Punjab Guv-designate Kataria reaches Chandigarh
Chandigarh, July 30 (IANS) Punjab Governor-designate Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday arrived at the Raj Bhavan here in a ceremonial procession.
On his arrival along with his wife Anita, Governor-designate Kataria was given the Guard of Honour by the contingent of Punjab Police.
Earlier, Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora welcomed Governor-designate Kataria at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport.
The Governor will take the oath of office on Wednesday.
