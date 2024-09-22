Punjab: In 4th Cabinet reshuffle, AAP govt to have five new ministers

Chandigarh, Sep 22 (IANS) In the fourth Cabinet reshuffle, the major overhaul after the party’s debacle in the parliamentary polls, in the 30-month-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab will likely have five new ministers while five others will be dropped on Monday.

They will be administered oath by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. The newly inducted ministers were called by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Sunday.

Sources in AAP said portfolios of a few ministers could also be changed.

The newly inducted ministers comprise Mohinder Bhagat, Ravjot Singh, Taranpreet Singh and Hardeep Singh Mundian, while those likely to be dropped include Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Balkar Singh, Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Anmol Gagan Maan.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has won 92 seats in Punjab -- up from 20 in 2017 with its vote share rising to 42.4 per cent.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, on March 16, 2022.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.