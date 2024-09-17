PSG expecting ‘high level of competition’ in Champions League: Luis Enrique

Paris, Sep 17 (IANS) Paris Saint Germain (PSG), the biggest club in French football, is still on the hunt for their maiden Champions League trophy. With an all-new format in place for this year’s tournament, PSG head coach Luis Enrique has acknowledged the high level of competition that awaits them.

"It's clear that the fixture list is more congested. We have two extra matches. We are going to analyse the competition, and we'll see how this one or that one performs. But it's a very high-level competition, we know that every game will be tough,” said Enrique in the pre-match conference.

The usual format consisted of each team playing six games against three teams in the group stage, facing each team once at home and once away, but the new league format will see them play four home and four away games against different opposition beginning from Thursday’s encounter when they host Girona.

PSG have had an explosive start to their life without Kylian Mbappe with the side having scored 16 goals in their four wins at the start of the Ligue 1 season. The head coach acknowledged Girona’s impressive performance last season which saw them book a spot in their first ever UCL campaign.

"I must acknowledge that no one expected to see them here. It's their first time. But I saw their games last season, they play great football. They were even top of the league table. They play well, I'm a big fan of their coach. He's been rewarded, because tomorrow he can play in the Champions League in an iconic stadium. I wish them all the best, except against us," he added.

Following the match against Girona, PSG will be facing Arsenal away, PSV at home, Atletico Madrid at home, Bayern Munich Away, Salzburg Away, Manchester City at home followed by VFB Stuttgart Away in their eight UCL games in what can only be described as a tough draw for the side.

"It's clear that we don't have the same fixtures as the other teams who can challenge to win the trophy. But we don't want to hide behind that. We know what we have to do to keep improving and go as far as possible in this competition," said the former Barcelona manager.

