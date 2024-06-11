Promotion of violence never acceptable, says Canadian envoy on pro-Khalistani elements

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) As pro-Khalistan elements continue to spread anti-India feelings through their extremist statements and activities in Canada, the country's High Commissioner in India Cameron MacKay stated on Tuesday that there is no place for hate or for the glorification of violence in the North American nation.

"The Government of Canada is aware of further imagery displayed in Brampton on Sunday. Canada's position is clear: The promotion of violence is never acceptable in Canada," MacKay said on X while replying to a message posted by Canadian minister Dominic LeBlanc on June 8.

Public Safety Minister LeBlanc had expressed concerns over the imagery depicting the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Vancouver,

"This week, there were reports of imagery depicting the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Vancouver. The promotion of violence is never acceptable in Canada," wrote the Canadian Minister.

MacKay on June 8 had said that he was "appalled" by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of the late PM Indira Gandhi.

"There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities," he posted on X.

The Indian government has repeatedly expressed its deep concern and strong protest at the disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at such events in Canada, saying that it illustrates the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar targeted the Justin Trudeau government for giving refuge to pro-Khalistani elements, asserting that further deterioration in bilateral ties would eventually result in a big loss for Canada.

"Freedom of speech cannot be freedom to advocate violence, freedom of speech cannot be freedom to support separatism and terrorism in a foreign country. It cannot be... A group of Khalistanis have been misusing Canada's freedom laws for years. But when the Canadian government has any political compulsions, they accommodate these people who are also their vote bank," said Jaishankar while speaking at the 'Vishwabandhu Bharat' interaction in Nashik, Maharashtra.

As pro-Khalistani elements continue to indulge in anti-India activities, New Delhi has conveyed to Ottawa on several occasions that democratic countries which respect the rule of law should not allow intimidation by radical elements in the name of freedom of expression.

"Our relations have been spoiled today because of the activities of these people who are even threatening our Ambassador and various diplomats posted in the country. They threw smoke bombs inside the High Commission and, at one time, our diplomats were facing great difficulty in getting out of the building. People who supported terror activities against India have been given refuge in Canada. The government there should have a relook at the entire situation," asserted Jaishankar.

