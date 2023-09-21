Probierz takes over Poland football team

Warsaw, Sep 21 (IANS) Michal Probierz replaced Fernando Santos as coach of Poland men's football team, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) announced.

Santos left the team after a 2-0 defeat against Albania in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. Poland is now fourth in Group E, behind Albania, the Czech Republic and Moldova, reports Xinhua.

Probierz's contract is valid until 2026, and his main goal is to qualify the team for the tournament.

"Every team would like to play in an attacking style. We have to do everything to use the full potential of Robert Lewandowski. I'm not the coach who prefers just one system. The formation depends on the players I have in my team," Probierz claimed during his first press conference as Poland coach on Wednesday.

In Poland, the choice of the PZPN's president to appoint Probierz is seen as a surprise. In the Polish league Ekstraklasa, Probierz has coached more than 500 games, but never won a domestic title.

"I haven't started work yet and I'm already being criticized. It's quite sad for me. I have a request for everyone. Judge me after the first matches, not now," the coach added.

Cezary Kulesza, president of the PZPN, believes that Probierz will lead the team to success.

"I talked to several coaches after we terminated the contract of Fernando Santos. I know Probierz very well. He is a very experienced coach, he knows the players and for me it's very important," Kulesza said.

Poland will play against the Faroe Islands in the UEFA Euro qualifiers on October 12.

