Pro Panja League: Arsh Virk vs Rino Thomas makes history as first 5-round main card encounter

Gwalior, Aug 8 (IANS) Pro Panja League Season 2's fourth day delivered an extraordinary showcase of arm wrestling excellence at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Training Centre for Disability Sports, with the main card encounter between Arsh Virk and Rino Thomas in the 90kg category turning out to make history as the first five-round encounter.

In the undercard category, the opening encounter between Kiraak Hyderabad and Mumbai Muscle established the evening's competitive tone. Kiraak Hyderabad demonstrated their depth by securing victories in two of three contested matches. Jagadish Baruah delivered a commanding performance in the 100kg division, overpowering Pramod Mukhi with a decisive 2-0 victory that showcased his technical superiority.

Mumbai Muscle found their lone bright spot through Teja Pj, who displayed remarkable skill in defeating Savita Kumari 2-0 in the fiercely contested 55kg category. The undercard segment concluded with Jincy Jose extending Kiraak Hyderabad's dominance, securing another comprehensive 2-0 triumph over Dashmeet Kaur in the 65kg+ division.

The subsequent undercard fixture between Rohtak Rowdies and MP Hathodas proved equally compelling, with both teams demonstrating their competitive resolve. Rahul Nayak provided Rohtak Rowdies with their solitary victory, executing a masterful 2-0 performance against Sujit Kumar in the 60kg category.

However, MP Hathodas responded with tremendous vigour, as Arya P. delivered a stunning 2-0 defeat of Shivani Bhatnagar in the 55kg division, while Olivia Dkhar completed the comeback with her own 2-0 conquest of Aakriti Kandari in the 65kg category.

The transition to main card action brought an immediate elevation in intensity and drama. The Kiraak Hyderabad versus Mumbai Muscle fixture produced one of the most remarkable moments in Pro Panja League history when Satnam Singh achieved the impossible, demolishing Raymond with a staggering 10-0 victory that concluded in merely 0.2 seconds, establishing a new speed record that may stand for years to come.

This extraordinary display of power and technique left spectators in absolute awe and cemented Singh's reputation as one of the league's most formidable competitors.

Denic Lalruattluanga emerged as the evening's other dominant force, delivering a flawless 5-0 performance against Asker Ali in the 80kg category that announced his arrival as the division's inaugural star. His commanding display combined technical precision with raw power, leaving no doubt about his championship credentials.

The fixture's third encounter saw Madhura Kn assert her authority with a commanding 5-0 lead over Bandarika Kharkongor in the 65kg division, further highlighting the evening's exceptional competitive standard.

The main card's second fixture between Rohtak Rowdies and MP Hathodas delivered its share of memorable moments. Dara Singh Handa showcased his championship pedigree with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Kanan Borgohain in the 100kg category, demonstrating the tactical awareness that separates elite competitors from the rest. Muzahid Shaikh responded magnificently for MP Hathodas, overwhelming Deepanker Mech with a comprehensive 5-0 triumph in the 70kg division that displayed his technical mastery.

However, the evening's crown jewel was undoubtedly the historic 90kg encounter between Arsh Virk of Rohtak Rowdies and Rino Thomas of MP Hathodas. This epic confrontation became the first five-round main card match in Pro Panja League Season 2 history, captivating spectators with its dramatic twists and incredible displays of determination.

Virk appeared to be in complete control after securing victories in the opening two rounds, building what seemed an insurmountable advantage. Yet Thomas demonstrated the heart of a true champion, mounting a spectacular comeback by claiming rounds three and four, forcing the decisive fifth round that had spectators on the edge of their seats.

In the climactic final round, Thomas completed his remarkable resurrection with a thrilling victory, earning a 3-2 triumph that provided crucial points for MP Hathodas while cementing his place in league folklore.

Pro Panja League Season 2 continues its relentless march toward the August 21 conclusion, delivering daily doses of high-octane arm wrestling competition that captivates audiences across India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.