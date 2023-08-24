Priyanka Gandhi appeals Centre to declare rain led destruction in Himachal as natural calamity

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday urged the Central government to announce the devastation caused by the rains and landslides as natural calamity.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "In this tough time, my prayers are with people of Himachal. Many states have taken commendable and sensitive steps to help Himachal Pradesh.

"I appeal to the Central government that in view of the huge loss caused by the disaster and tragedy in Himachal Pradesh, it should be declared a national calamity so that our sisters and brothers who are suffering can get proper and quick relief," she said.

"At the time of this dreadful calamity, all the countrymen should stand with the people of Himachal Pradesh and encourage them," she added.

Even on Wednesday, Congress incharge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla had demanded for a package of Rs 10,000 crore and also appealed the central government to declare the devastation as a natural calamity.

On Thursday, a video of landslide in Kullu went viral on social media in which several houses can be seen getting destroyed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.