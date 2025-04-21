Prime Minister's awards for excellence in public administration presented

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, addressed the civil servants on the occasion of 17th Civil Services Day at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

He also conferred the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration.

The awards are meant to recognise the contribution of civil servants in the implementation of various government welfare schemes.

The awards were given in three categories -- holistic development of districts, aspirational blocks programme and innovation.

More than a dozen awardees were picked from more than 1,500 nominations, after an elaborate and comprehensive evaluation.

The Sugamya Pustakalaya initiative of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, was among the first to be recognised and awarded for its one-of-its mission.

This initiative gives equal opportunity to differently-abled children to read and learn.

Rajkot (Gujarat) received the honour for ensuring 100 per cent coverage of various welfare schemes like PM Suryaghar, Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, PM Jan Arogya Yojana, PM Awas Yojana and Kisan Credit Card.

Gomati district (Tripura) was awarded for providing benefits of various welfare schemes like Mission Indradhanush, Poshan Abhiyaan, PM Awas Yojana, etc. to 100 per cent beneficiaries.

Tinsukia (Assam) was also coferred with PM's excellence awards for providing benefits of schemes like Har Ghar Jal Yojana, Saksham Anganwadi, Poshan 2.0, PM Awas Yojana, PM Jan Arogya to 100 per cent beneficiaries.

Koraput (Odisha) and Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) were recognised for bringing benefits of public welfare schemes to common people.

In Koraput, schemes like Matru Vandana Yojana, PM Vishwakarma, PM Swanidhi, PM Awas Yojana, PM Jan Arogya Yojana saw 100 per cent penetration while in Kupwara, beneficiaries benefitted from PM Jan Arogya, PM Swanidhi, Kisan Credit Cards.

Ghamaria block, Seraikela-Kharsawan (Jharkhand) received the honour for exceptional work in digital health checkup, smart studies, Anganwadi and water in every house.

Parappa block, Kasargod district (Kerala) was recognised for its progress under the Aspirational Block program.

It excelled in initiatives such as medical camps for tribals, construction of concrete houses, animal vaccination, distribution of revolving funds to self-help groups.

Naranur block, Adilabad (Telangana) was conferred with the honour for bringing sea-change in people's lives with initiatives like early detection of Tuberculosis, nutrition campaign, science technology lab, natural farming and Common Services Centres.

Ganganagar block, Dhalai (Tripura) made significant progress in implementing projects like digital boards, e-learning, digital payments, garbage management and pucca (permanent) houses.

Rama Block, Jhabula district (Madhya Pradesh) won the accolades for successful implementation of schemes like Soil Card, Har Ghar Jal, Awas Yojana.

Notably, the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration was instituted to recognise the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts and organisations of the Central and state governments for the welfare of common citizens.

