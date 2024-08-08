President Murmu calls for deepening India-New Zealand educational ties

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said educational exchanges are an important aspect of the bilateral relations with New Zealand and called for further deepening educational ties with the country.

Addressing the New Zealand International Education Conference in Wellington, she said, "Educational exchanges are an important aspect of our bilateral ties, collaborating to create productive minds who can contribute globally."

Praising New Zealand's education system, she said, "New Zealand is renowned for its high-quality education with a focus on research, innovation, inclusivity, and excellence. Education remains one of New Zealand's top service exports."

Highlighting the significance of educational exchanges in bilateral relations, President Murmu noted, "India and New Zealand enjoy a warm and friendly relationship, anchored by shared values of democracy and the rule of law. Our rich cultural exchanges and robust people-to-people ties foster mutual understanding and goodwill."

Sharing her journey, President Murmu said, "Education has always been close to my heart. Growing up in a remote village in India with limited access to quality education, my parents understood its value and ensured I attended school. I was the first woman from my village to receive a college education, thanks to the unwavering support of my parents and my teachers' dedication. This experience instilled in me a deep belief in the transformative power of education."

She emphasised that education is a vehicle for social change and nation-building, touching on every aspect of life - economy, intellect, art, society, and spirituality.

"Education creates leaders, thinkers, guides, protectors, and keepers of society's conscience. It is the cornerstone of a nation's progress and advancement," the President said.

Highlighting India's rich educational heritage, she said, "Knowledge has always been the highest pursuit in India. From our timeless scriptures - the Vedas, Upanishads, and Buddhist Tipiṭaka- to ancient centres of learning like Nalanda, the pursuit of knowledge has been eternal."

President Murmu noted India's progress in the 21st century, reforming the educational institutions through the National Education Policy 2020.

"It also opens avenues for greater collaboration with foreign institutions," she said, highlighting the educational reforms.

"India's literacy rate has significantly improved, with more educational institutions established and wider representation in the education system. Our premier institutions, like the IITs and IIMs, produce world-class engineers, scientists, and managers who contribute to the global knowledge economy. I am pleased that New Zealand universities have established a centre at IIT Delhi for academic collaboration," she said.

She concluded by mentioning the growing number of Indian students in New Zealand, saying, "Around 8,000 Indian students are studying in New Zealand, making them the second largest group of international students, and this number continues to grow."

President Murmu arrived in Auckland late Wednesday, New Zealand time, on the second leg of her three-nation visit

