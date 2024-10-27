Prayagraj residents benefit from UDAN scheme, their daily woes disappear

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, launched with a vision to make ‘hawai yatra’ accessible even for ‘hawai chappal’ wearing Indian, has yielded magnificent results in eight years of its operation.

The scheme launched on October 21, 2016, has revolutionised domestic and regional air connectivity in the country, removing the daily travails of air passengers.

Prayagaraj in Uttar Pradesh is benefitting considerably from the UDAN scheme. Many locals speaking to IANS shared their earlier ordeal as compared to ease of travel, after the scheme roll-out. They said that earlier they had to first go to Varanasi or Lucknow to fly to other cities but this scheme has facilitated them to take flights directly from the city.

Manya, a resident of Prayagraj said that this scheme has come as a boon for him as he lives in Hyderabad and has to travel a lot due to office work.

“We never thought schemes and facilities like this would be introduced here. However, because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are able to enjoy these facilities,” he said.

Smriti Shahu, another Prayagraj flyer said, This is a very good scheme. Earlier, we had to go to Lucknow or Varanasi to catch our flight. This consumed a lot of time and wasted a lot of energy. Now, with direct connectivity, it has become much easier and more convenient.”

“If the government is providing us with such facilities, we should thank them. It has become much more comfortable for everyone. When we had to go to Varanasi, also faced difficulties, but we had hope. As long as PM Modi is in office, we firmly believe the country will progress significantly,” she added.

Siddharth recalled the infrastructure laggardness in the sector and said after the Modi govt introduced the UDAN scheme, the city was filled with hope and promise.

Ashwini Singh said, “The commercial services starting from Prayagraj and the connectivity to metro cities and various other towns are excellent. This is indeed a remarkable initiative by the Prime Minister and UDAN scheme.”

“Previously, we had to travel from Prayagraj to Varanasi via Lucknow to catch a boat or go somewhere. Now, all the cities are well connected from Prayagraj, which is fantastic. I never thought it would be this efficient. For us, it's a matter of pride for us that we can take a flight directly from Prayagraj to anywhere. The frequency of flights is also gradually increasing, which is very good for us. Overall, the UDAN is a wonderful scheme, and it has greatly improved our travel experience. There has been significant development, and it’s unexpected. Everything has become better than before,” he further stated.

In the past eight years, the UDAN scheme has operationalised 601 routes and activated 71 airports, benefiting over 1.44 crore passengers. As part of its future roadmap, the Centre has announced to extend the scheme for another 10 years, setting a target of 350-400 operational airports by 2047.

