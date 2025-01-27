Prayagraj railway division gears up with special arrangements for Mauni Amavasya festival

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 27 (IANS) The grand Mahakumbh festival at Prayagraj's Sangam has drawn over 13 crore devotees so far. Now, preparations are in full swing for the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, January 29, 2025, when an expected 10 crore pilgrims are expected to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion.

Anticipating a huge influx of devotees, the Prayagraj Railway Division has made elaborate special arrangements for the smooth arrival and departure of passengers across all stations in the city.

Around 10 crore people are expected to arrive in Prayagraj for the Amrit Snan of Mauni Amavasya. As per estimates, approximately 1 crore passengers have been arriving daily in the city for the Maha Kumbh, since January 25.

To ensure the safety and smooth flow of such a large number of devotees, the Prayagraj Railway Division has rolled out a special plan along with certain restrictions. These arrangements will be in effect a day before and two days after the Mauni Amavasya bathing festival.

On the day of the festival, entry to Prayagraj Junction will be permitted from the city side, through platform number-. The exit will be only from the Civil Lines side, via platform number 6.

Reserved passengers with pre-booked tickets will have a separate entry from the city-side gate number 5, while unreserved passengers will enter through direction-wise, colour-coded shelters.

These shelters will also house unreserved ticket counters, ATMs, and mobile ticketing services. A special holding area has been set up at Khusro Bagh, with the capacity to accommodate up to 1 lakh people.

During the Mauni Amavasya festival, special arrangements have been made at key railway stations to manage the influx of passengers and ensure smooth travel. At Naini Junction, entry will be allowed only from Station Road, with the exit through the goods shed.

Reserved passengers will have a dedicated entry via Gate Number 2. At Prayagraj Cheoki Station, passengers will enter only from COD Road, which connects to the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway and will exit through G.E.C. Naini Road.

Reserved passengers will use Gate Number 2 for entry. At Subedarganj Station, the entry will be from Jhalwa-Kaushambi Road, and the exit will be towards GT Road. Reserved passengers will enter through Gate Number 3.

To streamline passenger movement, colour-coded shelters have been set up at all stations for unreserved passengers. These shelters are organised based on passengers' destination stations, with each colour corresponding to specific routes.

