Pragati Maidan tunnel remains closed for 4th day due to waterlogging

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The Pragati Maidan tunnel remained closed for the fourth day on Wednesday due to waterlogging days after a very heavy rainfall in the national capital. The Delhi Police have put barricades on the entry points of the tunnel to restrict traffic movement.

"Due to cleaning and maintenance work, Pragati Maidan Tunnel will remain closed for traffic. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," said Delhi Traffic Police in a tweet.

Meanwhile, due to waterlogging, traffic congestion was also reported at several other parts of the city.

The traffic was moving at snails pace at Mehrauli, ITO, Kashmere Gate, Shershah road, Aurbindo Marg, Rajokri among others.

"Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Swarn Park, Mundka towards Tikri border due to waterlogging near Metro Pillar No. 507. Kindly avoid the stretch," traffic police tweeted.

"Traffic is affected on Najafgarh road in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Moti Nagar due to burst of water pipe line, waterlogging on road. Kindly avoid the stretch," it said in another tweet.

