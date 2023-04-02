Power plants, shrinking mangroves threaten K'taka coastline and livelihoods



The mushrooming of power plants, rapid disappearance of mangrove forests and the coastal wetlands, and pollution have posed serious challenges to the thriving coastline of the state.

The coastline of Karnataka falls in the jurisdiction of three districts, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi. The three districts also house the most famous Hindu pilgrimage centres. Dakshina Kannada has 62 kilometres of coastline, Uttara Kannada has 160 kms and Udupi has 98 kms of coastline.

The coastline is flanked by the Western Ghats with the terrain open to the sea. Many rivers originate in the Western Ghats while waterfalls and coastal plains offer breathtaking views. Mangaluru is known as a ship building centre and a sea port since the 18th century.

Mangaluru today is the major port of Karnataka for exporting iron ore, coffee, species and cashew. In Uttara Kannada district Karwar was an ancient port for the Arabs, Dutch, Portuguese, French and the British.

There are 14 coral species and four sponge species found in the Karnataka coastline. Small giant clams are protected under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act. Sixty two phytoplanktons and 78 species of sea weeds, two species of seagrass, 115 zooplankton are found. 234 species of molluscs are also found and three of them are categorised as endangered.

The Karnataka coastline further recorded 33 species of shrimps, 103 of crabs, five of starfish, two of sea urchins, one species of sea cucumber.

Besides, 390 marine fish species, three sea turtles, four whale species and four dolphin species are commonly found. The coastline boasts of 14 species of mangroves belonging to eight families, according to information by the government.

However, sea erosion due to various factors has posed a serious threat to Karnataka's coastline especially in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, when compared to Uttara Kannada district. The density of population is much more in these two districts and dependency on the sea for livelihood is also greater.

Thousands of fishermen have been affected by the sea erosion and the situation is likely to worsen.

Yathish Baikampadi, an activist and former president of the Mogaveera Vyavasthapana Mandali, explained to IANS that any intervention with the sea and waves results in sea erosion. The sea takes the sand in one season and brings it back in another season. Stones were put in New Mangaluru port and sea erosion took place in the south. Experts and research organizations have failed to predict sea erosion.

The fishermen provide the first line of defence in the coastal line. The coastal security guards come next but they can't be everywhere in the sea. The fishermen's lives are affected and they are quitting the profession. The sea should not be meddled with, says Yathish Baikampadi.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had to cancel his visit last year as sea erosion had left the roads severely damaged in Uttara Kannada district. Thappalakere villagers near Bhatkal have even approached the Human Rights Commission as their livelihood was seriously threatened by sea erosion.

The sea erosion has been severe at the river mouths and it is increasing year by year according to the locals and experts. The experts also cite global warming, climate change, heavy rains are not letting the sand deposit resulting in sea erosion.

The authorities have built sea walls along the 95 kilometre coastline of Udupi district and Dakshina Kannada so far. Studies show that a 46 km stretch of the total 95 km coastline of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts is in the critical erosion category.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.