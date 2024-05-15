14 trapped as lift collapses in Rajasthan's Kolihan mine, rescue efforts underway

Jaipur, May 15 (IANS) At least 14 people were trapped after a lift used for transportation of personnel at Hindustan Copper Limited's Kolihan mine in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana district collapsed on Tuesday night.

According to initial reports, a vigilance team along with senior officials of the company had gone down for an inspection of the site. When they were coming back after conducting the inspection, the rope of the lift broke, due to which they stuck at a depth of several hundred metres.

Police said that efforts are on to safely rescue everyone struck in the mine. Also, several ambulances along with doctors have been called to the spot to ensure immediate medical assistance.

Further details are awaited.

