Postecoglou reveals Spurs' record-signing Dominic Solanke will miss Everton clash with injury

London, Aug 23 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur's Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Dominic Solanke and Rodrigo Bentancur have been ruled out of this Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton.

In what will be Tottenham’s first home game of the season, Dominic will miss the fixture after he picked up an ankle injury in the season opener with Leicester while Rodrigo will also be unavailable as he follows concussion protocol after he was stretchered off on Monday's game following a collision.

In his pre-match press conference, Ange said: "Dominic picked up a knock in the last game, he got through the game, but he flared up the day after and he’ll miss tomorrow."

Pedro Porro, however, who was also forced off late on at the King Power, will be fit for the test for the Toffees while Yves Bissouma will also return to the squad.

On Rodrigo, the Head Coach added, "Irrespective of concussion protocols, any head injury we’ve always got to be more conservative from my perspective. He’s bounced back really well, he’s done all the tests and feels good but we’ll take our time with Rodrigo to make sure he’s absolutely 100 per cent before we put him out there again.

Tottenham’s start to the new season saw them face off against 2015/16 league winners and newly promoted side Leicester City. Pedro Porro opened the scoring on the night but like he has done many times before, it was Jamie Vardy who rose high and headed the ball into Tottenhm’s net to equalise the score and tie the game 1-1.

"It’s unfortunate for Rodrigo as he had a good game on Monday night. Biss is available but we’ve got other options there. Pedro is fine, he trained this week and we have no other concerns," he added.

