Porsche crash: Two Pune doctors arrested for 'tinkering' with minor's blood reports

Pune (Maharashtra), May 27 (IANS) The Pune Police on Monday arrested two senior doctors of a government hospital for allegedly ‘tampering’ with the blood report of the minor accused who was involved in the drink-and-drive Porsche car crash which killed two techies.

They are Dr. Ajay Taware, head of the forensics team and Dr. Shrihari Halnor of the Blood Bank at the government-run Sassoon Hospital who were taken into custody after a swoop on their homes by the Yerawada Police Station.

The duo is suspected of allegedly manipulating the blood samples of the 17-year-old boy and submitting a misleading blood test report that could have repercussions on the prosecution case and the direction of the investigations.

However, Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said last week that the police had taken a second blood test report which was sent to a private hospital, and the investigators plan to carry out a DNA test to match them, as the blood sample reports had raised doubts.

The blood report of the accused minor boy, the son of a prominent realtor Vishal S. Agarwal, had sparked a huge row as it purportedly gave him a clean chit and enabled him to get bail within 15 hours of the fatal May 19 crash in Kalyani Nagar area that killed IT engineers Ashwini Koshta and her friend Aneesh Awadhiya, both 24 and hailing from Madhya Pradesh.

The boy is currently lodged in a Juvenile Correctional Home in Pune, his father is in judicial custody while his grandfather Surendra Kumar Agarwal is in police custody in the same case that has sparked a nationwide furore.

Besides the two government hospital medicos, the Pune Police on May 24 had suspended two cops -- PI Rahul Jagdale and API Vishwanath Todkari -- for alleged dereliction of duty and other lapses pertaining to the accident, as public anger continued to simmer.

